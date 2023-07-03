Muslim group shines light on laws requiring schools to accommodate religious observances

A suburban Muslim group is seeking to raise awareness of two landmark state laws that now require public schools to accommodate students' religious observances.

House Bill 169 amended the school code to allow students to be absent from public school for religious reasons, including the observance of a religious holiday or participation in religious instruction.

And House Bill 160 allows students to be excused from participating in a physical education course during a period of religious fasting if a parent or guardian notifies the school's principal in writing.

The laws, spearheaded by the Northern Illinois American Muslim Alliance (NIAMA) political action committee and lead House sponsor Rep. Dan Didech of Buffalo Grove, went into effect in August 2021.

Yet, many Muslim families aren't aware such provisions exist, said Vaseem Iftekhar, NIAMA chairman and founder.

Before these laws were enacted, Muslim students needed a waiver for observing religious festivals such as Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, whose dates vary from year to year based on the Islamic lunar calendar. Both festivals are preceded by a period of fasting. Now, the onus is on schools and teachers to be aware of the laws' provisions, Iftekhar said.

"This law is a milestone not only for Muslim students but students belonging to other faiths," Iftekhar said. "It impacts the family structure. Growing up, all my kids had the same issue. Many families are confused to send or not to send kids to school (during religious holidays). This provides an exemption. Kids need to celebrate with their parents without having the burden of having to worry about what the school is going to say."

Illinois is among the first states to adopt such laws.

"It is meaningful only if the school administrations, students and parents are made aware of this law and encourage implementation of this important legislation," Iftekhar said.

Back-to-school drive

Now through Aug. 11, Kids Above All is collecting backpacks and supplies for 1,000 school-aged children, from prekindergarten through 12th grade, in its programs.

Donations can be dropped off at Kids Above All's Better Life Distribution Center in Des Plaines from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Drop-off reservations are required.

For a complete list of needed items, check out Kids Above All's donation list, or view students' Amazon Wishlist. Gift cards also are welcome. To schedule a drop-off, volunteer, or for more information, contact Zulma Colon at (773) 867-7361 or email at zcolon@kidsaboveall.org.

Kids Above All provides early childhood education, foster care and adoption services, and housing support for teens and formerly homeless young adults throughout Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Lake counties. For more information, visit kidsaboveall.org.

Eid fests

The Islamic Center of Naperville's Eid Fest will run from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at the TOCA Sports Complex, 1740 Quincy Ave., Naperville.

The entry fee is $3 and free for children under 2 years. There is an additional charge for games and food. Children's activities include a train ride, an obstacle course, inflatable slides, a bouncy house, face painting, balloons and henna.

Masjid Al-Jumu'ah in Bolingbrook will have its Eid Fest from 2 to 10 p.m. July 15 at the mosque, 351 Veterans Parkway.

Attractions include carnival rides, a petting zoo, a train ride, a fire truck, face painting, ethnic street food and carnival fare, henna and a bazaar.

Naperville North High School sophomore Sarah Wang, right, created a four-part bookmark series featuring her original artwork to promote the work of Diveheart, a Downers Grove nonprofit helping children, adults and veterans with physical and mental disabilities. She is pictured here with Diveheart Founder Jim Elliott. - Courtesy of Diveheart

Naperville North High School sophomore Sarah Wang has created a four-part bookmark series featuring her original artwork to promote Diveheart, a Downers Grove nonprofit dedicated to helping people with disabilities through the therapeutic benefits of scuba diving.

Diveheart's goal is building confidence, independence, and self-esteem in youth, adults, and veterans with disabilities.

Wang learned of Diveheart through a family friend. She said she was inspired by its "commitment to accessibility and inclusivity."

"Scuba diving is an extraordinary and empowering activity, and witnessing how Diveheart utilizes it to help individuals overcome physical and emotional barriers while fostering confidence and independence is truly remarkable," she said.

Wang hopes her bookmark series will garner support and encourage people to contribute to Diveheart's work.

Each bookmark showcases Diveheart's adaptive scuba divers, dive buddies, and animals from Japanese folklore, symbolizing the inspiring qualities of the organization and its participants.

"The Japanese mythological creatures represent the diverse values upheld by Diveheart," she said. "The crane symbolizes peace and healing, the fox embodies wisdom, the dragon exemplifies courage, and the koi fish embodies perseverance."

Wang will share the bookmarks within her school community, suburban public libraries and the Diveheart Outreach Center in Downers Grove.

"When someone creatively gifted like Sarah utilizes her talents for good to help others, there is a ripple effect that inspires those around them in their communities and sometimes beyond," Diveheart founder and President Jim Elliott said. "That is truly the power of giving."

State literacy plan

The Illinois State Board of Education has released the first draft of its Illinois Literacy Plan, which provides a comprehensive road map to improve literacy outcomes for all students.

The plan assembles the best thinking from experts, educators, and advocates statewide to align on a unified vision for literacy instruction. It explains the fundamental components of literacy, addresses the need for comprehensive and coordinated professional development for current and aspiring teachers, and recommends detailed next steps to ensure all students receive equitable and effective literacy instruction.

It also gives special consideration to English learners, who make up 14% of the state's student population.

"Literacy is a fundamental right. It is completely necessary for active participation in 21st century life," state Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders said.

State education officials are inviting public input on the plan through an online comment form, a statewide listening tour with stops in Chicago, Rockford, and Mount Vernon, and a virtual event.

• Noon-3 p.m. July 10 -- ISBE office, 4th floor, Peoria Room, 555 W. Monroe St., Chicago

• Noon-3 p.m. July 31 -- Virtual via Zoom (Meeting ID: 824 3607 1583, Pass code: 421877)

The state education board will incorporate the feedback gathered into a second draft of the Illinois Literacy Plan and conduct a second listening tour this fall before finalizing the plan in early 2024.

