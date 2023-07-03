Man critically injured after firework explodes in his face near Cary

A man was critically injured late Sunday when a commercial-grade firework exploded in his face outside a house near Cary.

Emergency workers were called to a home on the 24400 block of Hickory Nut Grove Road in an unincorporated portion of Lake County at about 9:15 p.m. for a report a firework-related accident.

Witnesses told investigators with the Lake County sheriff's office that the man had brought several commercial-grade fireworks to a gathering at the home and was lighting some of them off.

Investigators said one firework did not detonate as expected. The man looked down the tube housing the firework when it discharged, striking him in the face and immediately exploding.

Authorities said the man suffered "major injuries to the head."

The man was in and out of consciousness as paramedics worked to stabilize him and then transported him to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was listed in critical condition, authorities said.

Investigators recovered several unexploded fireworks from the scene and turned them over to the Waukegan Bomb Squad.

The incident remains under investigation and criminal charges are possible, officials said.