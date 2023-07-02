Investigators search for cause of fire in vacant Warrenville home

The DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force is searching for the cause of a fire that broke out Saturday in a vacant Warrenville home.

Authorities said firefighters from the Warrenville Fire Protection District responded at about 5:45 p.m. to a 911 call reporting black smoke pouring out of the garage of the home in the 2S600 block of Hampton Drive.

The first crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front, side and rear of the two-story, single-family

home, officials said. They forced entry into the building, began an aggressive interior fire attack and secured a water supply while other companies searched for occupants and determined that the home was empty.

The fire was deemed under control within 16 minutes of the initial 911 call, officials said. No firefighters or civilians were injured.

Because the fire ignited in a vacant home, task force investigators were called in to assist Warrenville fire district investigators and the Warrenville Police Department to search for the cause and origin of the blaze. The investigation is ongoing.