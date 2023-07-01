House apparently explodes near Lisle, drone footage shows

This tweet links to drone footage of the aftermath of an apparent house explosion near Lisle.

Neighbors said they heard a house explode in the Western suburbs near Lisle on Saturday afternoon. Drone footage captures the aftermath.

The apparent explosion happened on the 4500 block of Ivanhoe Avenue. Lisle police said they are helping the Lisle Woodridge Fire Department with their response to the incident.

People who live nearby said they heard the explosion. It was not immediately clear if anyone was inside the home, or if anyone was injured in the blast.

There is a large police and fire department presence nearby.

Officials did not provide further information about the incident, but police asked people to avoid the area.