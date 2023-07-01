Drone footage shows house explosion aftermath near Lisle; sheriff's office says nobody injured
Updated 7/2/2023 12:53 AM
Neighbors said they heard a house explode in the Western suburbs near Lisle on Saturday afternoon.
The apparent explosion happened on the 4500 block of Ivanhoe Avenue. Lisle police said they were helping the Lisle Woodridge Fire Department with their response.
People who live nearby said they heard the explosion, which drone footage shows totally leveled the house.
Nobody was home at the time of the explosion, and no injuries have been reported, according to a news release from the DuPage County sheriff's office.
The cause is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, the release said. The sheriff's office is working with county offices to restore any affected services and remove debris as quickly as possible, the release added.
