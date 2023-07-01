Drone footage shows house explosion aftermath near Lisle; sheriff's office says nobody injured

This tweet links to drone footage of the aftermath of an apparent house explosion near Lisle.

Responders on Saturday afternoon tend to the aftermath of an explosion of a house on Ivanhoe Avenue in DuPage County near Lisle. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Neighbors said they heard a house explode in the Western suburbs near Lisle on Saturday afternoon.

The apparent explosion happened on the 4500 block of Ivanhoe Avenue. Lisle police said they were helping the Lisle Woodridge Fire Department with their response.

People who live nearby said they heard the explosion, which drone footage shows totally leveled the house.

Nobody was home at the time of the explosion, and no injuries have been reported, according to a news release from the DuPage County sheriff's office.

The cause is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, the release said. The sheriff's office is working with county offices to restore any affected services and remove debris as quickly as possible, the release added.