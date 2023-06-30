One dead after 4-vehicle crash on I-90 near Schaumburg

One person is dead following a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 at Meacham Road in Schaumburg Thursday.

Illinois State Police officials said the crash occurred just before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 and involved a semi-truck and three passengers vehicles.

An unidentified occupant of one of the passenger vehicles was killed, state police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no citations have been issued yet.