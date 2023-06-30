More public art is coming to Mundelein -- this time, at a skate park

Muralists are invited to send proposals for this cement wall at a skate ramp in Mundelein's Lions Park. Courtesy of Mundelein Park and Recreation District

A muralist with a flair for color is wanted in Mundelein to add some pizzazz to a local park.

The Mundelein Arts Commission and other groups want to add a mural to the rear face of the skateboard ramp at Lions Park, 601 Noel Drive. The cement wall is 6 feet high and 28 feet long.

The painting will face the Mundelein Heritage Museum, so organizers are seeking an artist who will blend the themes of skateboarding and Mundelein history.

"Any art styles are welcome, but bold use of color is preferred," said Colleen Malec, a senior planner with the village.

Artists also are encouraged to incorporate the likeness of the late Matt Rogan, a frequent skate park user to whom the site is dedicated, Malec said. Rogan, 21, died in 2010.

A memorial plaque on the wall will remain in place, Malec said.

Only artists who live, work or attend school in the Mundelein area will be considered for the project, Malec said.

The artist will be paid, with funds coming from the arts commission. A $500 advance payment for materials and a $500 payment on completion are planned.

The arts commission is teaming with the Mundelein Park and Recreation District, and the Mundelein Historical Commission on the project.

"Murals and public art make neighborhoods more welcoming, vibrant and walkable," Malec said. "They can build a sense of community identity, inspire private investment and economic development (and) drive foot traffic."

Organizers want the mural painted this summer or fall.

Proposals are due by 5 p.m. July 14. The application and more information can be found at mundelein.org/MAC under "Skate Park Mural."

Mundelein officials long have embraced public art. Projects have included a mural on the side of a Park Street building, a statue at the police station and an interactive sculpture in Courtland Commons park. Painted stars and cows have been displayed in the village, too.

A mural depicting a 1940s-era street scene is planned for the side of a commercial building at 543 N. Lake St.