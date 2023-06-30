Missing man last seen in Bloomingdale

Cook County sheriff's police have requested the public's assistance in locating an 85-year-old man who was reported missing.

Phillip Crail has a medical condition that places him at risk, according to a news release.

Police said Crail was last seen about 6 p.m. Friday driving his 2015 red Mazda 6 with Illinois license plate AU30062 in the area of Army Trail Road and Madsen Drive in Bloomingdale.

The news release said Crail is white, stands 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the sheriff's office at (708) 865-4896 or dial 911.