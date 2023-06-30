Former Gurnee Police officer found guilty of domestic violence

A former Gurnee police officer was found guilty on two counts of domestic battery and sentenced to serve probation and public service, according to court records.

Michael Stoner was charged in July 2020 when he worked for the village police department.

Stoner was found not guilty last week of greater charges -- two counts of aggravated domestic battery and one count of aggravated battery -- that carry harsher penalties.

Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Demetri Tsilimigras said earlier Stoner constantly threatened his victim over the years and attempted to purchase a "murder kit" that included bleach, a shovel, rope and plastic sheets.

Stoner's attorney Joseph Zeit said at the time his client denied the allegations.