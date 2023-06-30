Former flower shop torn down in Mt. Prospect
Updated 6/30/2023 8:09 PM
Crews razed the former Busse's Flowers and Gifts building Friday in downtown.
The demolition, recorded by Scott Schuster, is part of project to redevelop the northeast corner of Northwest Highway and Emerson Street.
Nicholas & Associates, along with affiliate Wingspan Development Group, plan to build a commercial building featuring a two-story restaurant, Wingspan spokeswoman Dawn Fletcher Collins said.
