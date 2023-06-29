 

Jury convicts man of carjacking woman in her Downers Grove garage

A Chicago man has been convicted of carjacking a woman in the garage of her Downers Grove home.

A DuPage County jury on Wednesday night convicted Martavious Robinson, 20, of aggravated vehicular hijacking. The two-day trial took place before Judge Michael Reidy.

 

It happened on Nov. 30, 2019, on Prairie Avenue. A woman and her teenage daughter were sitting in their vehicle when they were approached by Robinson, who was armed and wearing a mask, according to authorities.

He ordered them out and drove away in their car.

Authorities alleged that Robinson; Daysean Washington-Davis; and Emanuel Embry also carjacked a man on Dec. 13, 2019, in Warrenville, then carjacked a pregnant woman 20 minutes later in Downers Grove.

Robinson has been in custody since being arrested on Dec. 17, 2019.

Washington-Davis and Embry pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking. Reidy sentenced each of them to 40 years in prison.

Robinson could be sentenced to up to 45 years.

