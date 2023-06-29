Beach Boys founding member Al Jardine to headline last night of Schaumburg's Septemberfest

Beach Boys founding member Al Jardine and his Endless Summer Band will headline the main stage on the final day of Schaumburg's Septemberfest.

Opening for Jardine on Monday, Sept. 4 will be Heart to Heartbreaker, a band featuring the music of Heart and Pat Benatar -- women who changed the face of rock in the 1970s and '80s.

Jardine's 7:30 p.m. performance will include hit songs and firsthand accounts from the early days of The Beach Boys as well as music from his most recent solo album, "A Postcard from California."

A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Jardine also is an inductee of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Lifetime Grammy as a member of The Beach Boys.

Heart to Heartbreaker will hit the stage at 5:30 p.m.

The schedule for acts on Septemberfest's Craft Beer and Wine Stage and the Local Stage can be found at septemberfest.org.

BoDeans and Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller recently were announced as the main stage acts for Sunday, Sept. 3, when the Septemberfest fireworks show also will occur.

The main stage acts for Saturday, Sept. 2 will be announced soon.

The festival occurs on Schaumburg's municipal grounds at 101 Schaumburg Court.

Though all of Septemberfest's musical performances are free, weekend VIP tickets will be available from July 17 to 31 at $65 each.

VIP ticketholders are provided a chair immediately in front of the main stage, come-and-go privileges to enjoy the festival, access to a climate-controlled restroom, and VIP access to the bar at the main stage.

Individual VIP tickets will be available on Tuesday, Aug. 1 for $25 per person if the maximum capacity hasn't yet been reached.