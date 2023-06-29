Aurora, Glendale Hts. residents charged in drug conspiracy

Residents of Aurora and Glendale Heights are among 13 people accused of selling fentanyl-laced heroin and cocaine on Chicago's West Side.

Terrance Sanders, 40, of Aurora and Shavelle Sims, 32, of Glendale Heights were charged with federal drug conspiracy following a multiyear investigation, according to a news release issued Thursday by the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Sanders also faces an additional charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to a criminal complaint, Sanders led a drug trafficking organization that operated an open-air market on the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Authorities allege that Sanders and the others utilized a "stash house" to store narcotics on the 1600 block of North Karlov Avenue. The complaint said that Sims supervised the proceeds of the sales and met with Sanders to resupply the stash house as needed.

Many of those charged, including Sanders, are members of the Traveling Vice Lords gang, officials said.

Police searched multiple locations in Chicago and the suburbs Wednesday. They seized guns, two 50-round drum ammunition magazines, several extended ammunition magazines, more than a kilogram of cocaine, more than 250 grams of heroin containing fentanyl, and vehicles, according to the news release.

Also charged with federal drug conspiracy are Tyron Paulk, 36, of Bellwood, Samuel Lopez, 33, of Chicago, Demecco Tartt, 30, of Chicago, Tarance Banks, 30, of Calumet City, Deandre Maddox, 34, of Chicago, Delawrence Ison, 38, of Chicago, Lavell Griffin, 33, of Chicago, Brian Williams, 20, of Chicago, and Raheem Smith, 30, of Bolingbrook.

Partganan Burch, 36, of Chicago and Demorris Hill, 41, of South Holland are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.