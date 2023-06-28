Naperville Salute returns for a third year

The third annual Naperville Salute, a four-day event to benefit veterans, returns this weekend to Rotary Hill in downtown Naperville. Courtesy of the Naperville Salute

After three years, the Naperville Salute is turning into a tradition.

It's definitely a far cry from the inaugural event when organizers only had about 45 days to organize the multiday Fourth of July celebration. Through trial and a bit of error, the Naperville Salute has grown into a successful blend of food, drinks and entertainment.

The goal of the event -- proceeds benefit Naperville Responds for Veterans -- remains the focus. According to organizer Michele Clemen, between $40,000 and $50,000 each year has been raised for the nonprofit organization that assists veterans with home repairs, renovations and construction costs.

This year's Naperville Salute is scheduled for Friday through Monday at Rotary Hill, located along the Riverwalk in downtown Naperville. Friday and Monday tickets are $5 while Saturday and Sunday tickets are $15.

Veterans and active military members will be admitted for free. Children under 12 with paying adults are also free.

Clemen is expecting a big crowd this weekend. After about 2,000 people per day visited the first year, attendance nearly doubled in 2022.

"I think people look forward to having something to celebrate that weekend," Clemen said. "We want to keep it on the smaller side for everyone's safety and just so everyone can come and enjoy the entirety of the event."

The Family Fun area for children returns this year, as does the Ruck March that's grown in popularity. The five-mile walk, with participants wearing a weighted pack, costs $30 to join. It begins at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, and finishes at Rotary Hill.

Thirteen bands are scheduled to play during the four days. Hello Weekend, The Cadillac Three, ARRA and Whiskey Romance will headline, respectively, at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

For more information about the Naperville Salute, including volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, visit napervillesalute.org.

"We want to continue to provide great value for the community," Clemen said. "We're trying to keep ticket prices low and cut prices where we can, but still provide a great experience for everyone."