Fox River Trolley Museum offering Independence Day rides

The Fox River Trolley Museum, 365 S. La Fox St. in South Elgin, is offering rides between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in July, as well as a bonus day on Tuesday, July 4.

For Independence Day, there will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence at 1 p.m. All paid riders get a free U.S. flag.

Admission, which includes unlimited rides all day, is $8 for riders ages 12 to 64; $6 for first responders, active military and military veterans; and $5 for ages 3 to 11.

For more information, visit foxtrolley.org/visit.