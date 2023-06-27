Pedestrian hit by train near downtown Wheaton; Metra service delayed

A pedestrian was struck by a train just east of downtown Wheaton Tuesday morning, halting rail traffic on Metra's Union Pacific West Line between College Avenue and West Chicago, authorities said.

Wheaton and Metra police are investigating the collision near the Washington Street crossing. Drivers should avoid the area, police said.

The Washington Street crossing is closed, and all train traffic is stopped. While the downtown crossings are open, drivers should expect increased traffic, according to a city alert.

Metra officials said "extensive delays" are anticipated. Intermittent service will operate from West Chicago to Elburn and College Avenue to Chicago.