Metra trains on the move after pedestrian hit near downtown Wheaton

A pedestrian was struck by a train just east of downtown Wheaton Tuesday morning, halting rail traffic on Metra's Union Pacific West Line between College Avenue and West Chicago, authorities said.

Wheaton and Metra police investigated the collision near the Washington Street crossing.

All train traffic was stopped Tuesday morning, Wheaton officials said. Police cleared the area and reopened the railroad crossing at Washington Street by 11:30 a.m.

Metra trains also were cleared to proceed at restricted speeds near College Avenue. But inbound and outbound trains were operating with extensive delays.