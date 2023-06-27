'A legend': Hall of fame Mundelein High School wrestling coach Don Miller has died

Don Miller at Mundelein High School in 1968 Courtesy of Mundelein High School

Don E. Miller, one of the original teachers at Mundelein High School and a hall of fame wrestling coach, has died at 91 years old.

Don E. Miller, a celebrated athletic coach who also was among Mundelein High School's original teachers, has died.

Miller, 91, died Thursday at his Wauconda home. He'd spent 43 years working at Mundelein High as a teacher, coach and guidance counselor until retiring nearly a decade ago.

"He meant so much to our community during and after his nearly half-century at Mundelein High School," Mundelein High spokesman Peter Gill said. "Simply put, Don is a legend. His impact on students and fellow staff members is immeasurable and won't soon be forgotten."

Born Feb. 15, 1932, in downstate Industry, Miller attended Western Illinois University and earned a dual master's degree in history education and administration.

A football and baseball player in high school, Miller wrestled in college.

Miller's teaching career began downstate at what was then Stronghurst High School. He also was the assistant coach of the football and basketball teams.

From there he went to Avon High School in that downstate community and then to Libertyville High for a year before jumping to the then-new Mundelein High in 1960.

Miller taught history at Mundelein High and then became a guidance counselor. He coached Mundelein's varsity wrestling squad and was an assistant coach for the football, basketball and softball teams.

At the time of his induction into the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Hall of Fame in 2000, Miller's wrestling teams had won seven conference championships, seven regional titles, and 13 invitational tournaments, according to the hall's website.

Miller retired in 2004, said one of his daughters, Michelle Dietz.

"He just loved being around young people," Dietz said. "He said it made him feel younger."

In a Facebook post, Mundelein Trustee Tim Wilson, a Mundelein High alum who wrestled as a freshman and came to know Miller after graduating, called him "an MHS classic."

"Coach Miller was just a good person that cared deeply about his MHS students," Wilson added.

Miller also was quick-witted and loved to joke, and he had a positive outlook. If Dietz was feeling down, she'd feel better after speaking with her dad.

In addition to Dietz, Miller's survivors include two other daughters and six grandchildren.

Miller loved animals and donated to numerous shelters and related causes. Instead of flowers, memorials can be sent to Young at Heart Senior Pet Adoptions, 4301 S. Route 47, Woodstock, IL, 60098. Donations also can be made via adoptaseniorpet.com.