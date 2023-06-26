Three injured by flying tent at Bloomingdale retailer's unsanctioned event

Three people were transported to a hospital after they were struck by an unmoored tent that was swept up by strong winds Sunday outside a Bloomingdale business.

Bloomingdale Fire Protection District officials said the injuries were not considered life threatening, though one person did suffer head trauma.

Emergency workers were called to the Burlington Coat Factory store at 156 S. Gary Ave. just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of multiple injuries from a tent that had taken flight.

Fire Chief Matthew Beyer said the store was holding an outdoor event with multiple tents and a blowup bouncy house, but the store did not have a special event permit.

Village officials shut down the outdoor event after the incident. It is unclear if store officials are facing any repercussions from the village for not securing a permit before staging the event.