Suburban Mosaic: Muslims to mark Eid festival this week and beyond

Muslims across the suburbs will mark the celebration of Eid al-Adha this week with communal prayers and festivities.

Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two big celebrations in the Islamic tradition. It commemorates the Quranic story of prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. Ismail is later spared by God, and an animal is slaughtered in his stead. Observant Muslims worldwide also will mark the occasion by slaughtering animals, symbolically following prophet Abraham's practice, coinciding with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

In April, Muslims marked another religious observance, Eid al-Fitr, celebrated at the end of a monthlong fasting period for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Communal prayers for Eid al-Adha will be held Wednesday at mosques and larger outdoor venues. Several Eid festivals are planned in July across the suburbs.

The Islamic Center of Naperville will hold an Eid Fest from noon to 7 p.m. July 8 at the TOCA Sports Complex, 1740 Quincy Ave., Naperville.

The entry fee is $3 and free for children under 2 years. There is an additional charge for games and food. Children's activities include a train ride, an obstacle course, inflatable slides, a bouncy house, face painting, balloons and henna.

Masjid Al-Jumu'ah in Bolingbrook will have its Eid Fest from 2 to 10 p.m. July 15 at the mosque, 351 Veterans Parkway.

Attractions include carnival rides, a petting zoo, a train ride, a fire truck, face painting, ethnic street food and carnival fare, henna and a bazaar.

Soccer camp

Former professional soccer player and international star Angel Reyna made several appearances during a four-day visit last week to Aurora.

The Mexico City native spoke at West Aurora High School, sharing his life story and professional experiences with youth and families. He also held two training camps for youth ages 8 to 16 at Garfield Park in Aurora.

Known as one of the best attacking midfielders, Reyna won two Gold Cups while playing for Guadalajara Chivas, Club America and C.F. Monterrey. His visit and camps were free for the public under the city's One Goal Aurora program.

Environmental equity

Lake County residents face significant race-based disparities and limited access to parks and open spaces, according to a report released by Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods.

The center's analysis of health, environmental quality, climate, transportation, green space and demographic data revealed Black and brown communities in northeastern Lake County are the most overburdened by health and environmental injustices.

Brushwood is dedicated to promoting equity and making nature accessible through community action. Its report is the first of its kind and issued by Brushwood's Health, Equity and Nature Accelerator.

The report shows nearly half Black respondents and 31% of Hispanic respondents expressed concerns about access, safety or maintenance of open spaces, compared to 21% of white respondents. Key barriers to accessing nature included limited transportation options, lack of materials in Spanish, and a need for more culturally relevant nature-based programs, providers and partnerships.

Only three of 23 park districts include programming in languages other than English. Disparities in access to nature, combined with historical housing discrimination and proximity to industrial development, has led to wide gaps in health outcomes, according to the report.

"To improve the environment and communities in Lake County, we must collectively support, empower and invest in community-driven, equitable solutions to address these challenges, particularly in the face of a changing climate," said Catherine Game, executive director of Brushwood Center.

The report was created in collaboration with community organizations and members, Lake County land agencies, artists, researchers and environmental justice groups, as well as a 16-member advisory board.

It includes a comprehensive set of recommendations:

• Develop an accessible, digital community asset map to document and share health equity resources and nature-based programs.

• Invest in recreational infrastructure, programs and transportation options that connect people to outdoor spaces.

• Support grass-roots groups and community organizers advocating for environmental justice and the removal of pollutants in Lake County.

• Ensure all marketing and promotion materials are translated into Spanish, including program descriptions, trail maps and signage.

• Provide professional development to health care providers and community health workers on the health benefits of green and blue spaces.

• Increase the availability of multilingual facilitators, community-designed programs and partnerships.

Restaurant closure

LaCabana Mexican Cafe, at 835 S. River St. in Aurora, announced the end of a 50-year run on its Facebook page last week.

The restaurant closed in January after the death of owner Steve Hernandez, and the property will be sold, states the post signed by the Hernandez Family.

"It is with mixed emotions that we formally announce the closure of our family restaurant after 50 years of serving the city of Aurora and its surrounding communities. We feel honored to have been a part of your lives and we are deeply grateful for the loyalty and support you have shown us throughout the years," the post reads.

"Making the decision to close our restaurant was not easy, but we feel it is the right one for our family at this time ... We will cherish the memories and the friendships we have made," the family wrote.

Dozens of longtime patrons lamented the eatery's closure on Facebook, with some seeking its signature salsa recipe.

Tolerance exhibit

A mobile museum that aims to inspire people to stand up against hate, intolerance and racism and foster positive change arrives Thursday and Friday at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin.

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance will be open to visitors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the library's main branch 270 N. Grove Ave. Hourlong workshops will be presented at 11 a.m. and 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. both days.

No registration is needed to tour the mobile museum, and registration is optional for the workshops. Visit gailborden.info/events.

"The Anne Frank Story," geared toward children in sixth through eighth grades, will be presented in a film and discussion format.

"The Power of Ordinary People" shows how people can create positive change in their communities, or become enforcers of hate and violence. This workshop explores both sides of the issue through the lens of the Holocaust, with short films discussing both bystanders to antisemitic violence in Nazi Germany and heroes who stood up against hate and saved Holocaust victims.

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance is an educational initiative of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish global human rights organization.

