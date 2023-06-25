EPA to host community meeting on coal ash
Updated 6/25/2023 3:43 PM
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public community meeting to discuss the impacts and regulations of coal ash from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Waukegan.
The session at the College of Lake County Lakeshore campus, 34 N. Sheridan Road, 5th floor, will include presentations and information on resources available to the community. Public input also will be sought.
Free garage parking is available at 32 N. Sheridan Road. Use the second floor walkway to the adjacent building. Visit www.epa.gov/coalash for details.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.