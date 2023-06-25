EPA to host community meeting on coal ash

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public community meeting to discuss the impacts and regulations of coal ash from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Waukegan.

The session at the College of Lake County Lakeshore campus, 34 N. Sheridan Road, 5th floor, will include presentations and information on resources available to the community. Public input also will be sought.

Free garage parking is available at 32 N. Sheridan Road. Use the second floor walkway to the adjacent building. Visit www.epa.gov/coalash for details.