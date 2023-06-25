Annual parade caps off 73rd Swedish Days in Geneva

The more than hourlong parade featured about 65 entries, including local Scout troops and sports teams, Shriners, bagpipers, bands, the Jesse White Tumblers and myriad community groups and businesses.

Geneva native and 2022 Wood Award winner Jay Womack served as parade marshal.

Sponsored by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Swedish Days dates back to 1949. The fest was conceived as a celebration of the heritage of Swedish immigrants who settled in the area.