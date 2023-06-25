 

Annual parade caps off 73rd Swedish Days in Geneva

  • The Jesse White Tumblers take to the air Sunday during Geneva's Swedish Days parade.

      The Jesse White Tumblers take to the air Sunday during Geneva's Swedish Days parade. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Swedish Days Parade Marshal Jay Womack hollers to the crowd Sunday in Geneva.

      Swedish Days Parade Marshal Jay Womack hollers to the crowd Sunday in Geneva. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Several scout troops carry a large American flag Sunday during Geneva's Swedish Days parade.

      Several scout troops carry a large American flag Sunday during Geneva's Swedish Days parade. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Dan Janes gives his daughter Adeline, 2, a better view of the action Sunday during Geneva's Swedish Days parade.

      Dan Janes gives his daughter Adeline, 2, a better view of the action Sunday during Geneva's Swedish Days parade. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Avery Cook and the Geneva High School dance team do a number during Sunday's Swedish Days parade.

      Avery Cook and the Geneva High School dance team do a number during Sunday's Swedish Days parade. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Stilt Walker Jason Kollum smiles for the cameras Sunday during Geneva's Swedish Days parade.

      Stilt Walker Jason Kollum smiles for the cameras Sunday during Geneva's Swedish Days parade. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • The Northland Vikings march in formation Sunday during Geneva's Swedish Days parade.

      The Northland Vikings march in formation Sunday during Geneva's Swedish Days parade. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Residents lined the streets of downtown Geneva on Sunday as the annual Swedish Days Parade capped off the 73rd edition of the pop
The more than hourlong parade featured about 65 entries, including local Scout troops and sports teams, Shriners, bagpipers, bands, the Jesse White Tumblers and myriad community groups and businesses.

Geneva native and 2022 Wood Award winner Jay Womack served as parade marshal.

 

Sponsored by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Swedish Days dates back to 1949. The fest was conceived as a celebration of the heritage of Swedish immigrants who settled in the area.

