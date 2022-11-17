Geneva Wood Award winner Jay Womack a 'force of nature' for environment

Jay Womack is joined by his mom, Donna, after he was named the 2022 Wood Award winner by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce during the chamber's annual dinner and awards. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Jay Womack speaks Wednesday after being presented with the 2022 Wood Award during the Geneva Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner and awards at Riverside Receptions in Geneva. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Jay Womack is congratulated by his wife, Sheree, after he was named the 2022 Wood Award winner Wednesday by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce during the chamber's annual dinner and awards at Riverside Receptions in Geneva. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Describing him as a "true force of nature" in his unrelenting passion for the environment, the Geneva Chamber of Commerce named Jay Womack as the 2022 Wood Community Service Award Wednesday night at Riverside Banquets in Geneva.

Womack has been chairman of the city's Natural Resources Committee since 2007, donating thousands of hours to Earth Day, the Fox River Clean Up, removing buckthorn and other invasive plants in the forest preserve and raising money to replace trees lost to the emerald ash borer.

"I'm usually good with surprises and not speechless," an emotional Womack said after a standing ovation with thunderous applause.

"I love where I live. I love my family, and I love what I do," Womack said. "I want to inspire every one of you to be good stewards of the environment."

His wife, Sheree, mother Donna Womack, sisters Kari Harris and Kristi Meyers and brother Tad Womack praised him in a follow-up video.

"I'm speechless," Womack said later. "I'm totally speechless and honored and humbled."

Friends and family described the extent of his community work on the Geneva Park District Foundation, Western Avenue School, Kane County Forest Preserve District, Kane/DuPage Water Conservation District, Conservation Foundation of Kane County, Rain Barrels on Parade Campaign, Treehab Community Action Partnership, Friends of the Chicago River, Chicago Wilderness and the Morton Arboretum.

Womack also is a site steward for Fabyan Forest Preserve. The Illinois Association of Park Districts named him Outstanding Citizen Volunteer of the Year in 2019.

In a video leading up to the announcement, friends and family praised Womack and his work for the environment.

Park District Executive Director Sheavoun Lambillotte said she has seen Womack's devotion to nature as "contagious enthusiasm."

"This year's recipient is a true force of nature," Lambillotte said.

Lambillotte said she witnessed firsthand Womack's energy, commitment and passion for spearheading projects, events and volunteer opportunities "devoted to the sustainability of our community."

"This person has lived a life devoted to nature, environmental education and conservation," Lambillotte said. "Our recipient is a true inspiration and respected role model who draws people into his volunteer orbit with a sparkle in his eye and enthusiasm in his smile."

Lambillotte credited Womack with chairing three volunteer committees raising over $50,000 in sponsorships and donations, attracting 4,000 participants to events and recruiting hundreds of volunteers to provide thousands of hours of service.

Ron Zeman, retired principal of Western Avenue Elementary School, credited Womack with creating the school's garden "that not only our students and staff but our community enjoys."

Zeman said Womack "spent countless hours volunteering for our garden," including making a blueprint for it, getting donations to support it, planting native species himself and helping do a controlled burn of the school's prairie areas.

Womack provided "countless hours of him coming up to our school because of his love of nature and plants and the environment," Zeman said.

Retired Geneva Park District director Stephen Persinger credited Womack with using his expertise as a landscape architect to provide direction and inspiration to others.

"This person is someone you can always count on," Persinger said.

The Wood Community Service award is presented to someone who made significant community contributions in the areas of business, education, youth involvement, civic organizations, art, recreation, charity or government.

The award is named in honor of Bill and Elise Wood and Nell and Burton Wood -- four individuals who contributed to the growth and health of Geneva.