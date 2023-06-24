Park Ridge police: Man impersonated officer, made inappropriate contact with girls

Park Ridge police are investigating two reports of a man who impersonated an officer while approaching teenage girls.

Park Ridge police are investigating two reports of a man who impersonated an officer while approaching teenage girls.

The man started to question two teens who were walking near Touhy and Seminary avenues on Wednesday, June 14, police said. The man asked why they were out past curfew and grabbed the buttocks of one of the girls and offered to walk them home, police said.

Two different teenage girls were walking in the area of Courtland and Albion avenues when they were approached by a man who identified himself as a police officer at about 12:15 a.m. Friday, authorities said.

The man also asked the teens if they knew they were out past curfew and again grabbed the buttocks of one of the girls, police said.

The man was wearing a surgical mask and a badge on a chain. He was described as approximately 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Park Ridge police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact the department's investigations division at (847) 318-5305.