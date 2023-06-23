Schaumburg railroad crossing on Rodenburg Road closed until June 29

The railroad crossing on Rodenburg Road between Irving Park Road and Central Avenue in Schaumburg will remain closed with a detour route in place until its expected reopening at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 29.

A Metra-initiated renovation project began last Wednesday morning with the expectation of its taking about eight days to complete.

Metra officials said such crossing renewal projects are intended to provide a smoother ride for motorists and ensure the continued safety of railroad operations.