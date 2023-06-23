Lake County creates digital growth webpage

Lake County has created a webpage with updates on efforts to improve high-speed internet access and connect those struggling to afford service.

Thousands of Lake County households are eligible for the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program, offering up to $30 per month savings on internet costs and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchase.

To learn more or see if you qualify, visit lakecountyil.gov/4930/Digital-Growth-Initiative.