Lake County creates digital growth webpage
Updated 6/23/2023 3:47 PM
Lake County has created a webpage with updates on efforts to improve high-speed internet access and connect those struggling to afford service.
Thousands of Lake County households are eligible for the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program, offering up to $30 per month savings on internet costs and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchase.
To learn more or see if you qualify, visit lakecountyil.gov/4930/Digital-Growth-Initiative.
