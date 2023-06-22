Waukegan Jewish cemetery vandalized last year to be rededicated Sunday

Alan Friedlander, a former member of Congregation Am Echod who has a family member buried in the synagogue's Jewish cemetery in Waukegan, stands next to vandalized headstones last November. I Anthony Vazquez/ Sun-Times, 2022

The historic Jewish cemetery in Waukegan where dozens of headstones were defaced in November will be rededicated at a community ceremony Sunday afternoon.

Community members have removed the hateful messages and symbols spray-painted on 39 headstones at the Congregation Am Echod Jewish Cemetery.

Sunday's event will feature speeches from congregation leaders as well as U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Highland Park, a representative from the Anti-Defamation League and Waukegan officials.

No one has been charged for defacing the headstones.

Waukegan Police Deputy Chief Chastain Scott said Thursday investigators followed up on several leads, which did not pan out.

Scott said investigators interviewed Christopher M. Williams, an Antioch man who officials said made online threats of violence against Jewish people. Williams was charged with two counts of committing a hate crime last month, but he was not linked to the cemetery vandalism.

The public is invited to gather for the 1 p.m. ceremony at 3120 Grand Ave. It also will be streamed online at shiva.com/jevhybo1.