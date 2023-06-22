Pedestrian safety at Mount Prospect intersection carrying high price tag

Mount Prospect is moving ahead with plans to make the intersection of Central Road and Cathy Lane safer for pedestrians and bicyclists traveling to the Mount Prospect Park District's Central Community Center.

But current and former village trustees have expressed some sticker shock at the price tag for the crosswalk improvements.

Village Public Works Director Sean Dorsey said the improvements, expected to be done next spring, will include a pedestrian island, overhead pedestrian crossing signs that light up at night, and pedestrian-activated rectangular rapid flashing beacons.

There also will be new center left-turn lanes on Central Road.

"It's a tricky intersection, and there's demand for people to cross safely at this location," Dorsey said.

Trustees on Tuesday awarded a contract for up to $976,000, including a 10% contingency, to Elgin-based Martam Construction, a firm with vast experience working on village road and sewer projects.

But a former trustee, Steven Polit, said that when the village first looked at upgrading the intersection in 2017, the cost was estimated at $70,000.

"The price tonight is 1,400% greater than the price was in 2017. That's not just a little inflation," he said.

Polit blamed some of the cost increase on Illinois Department of Transportation regulations concerning factors such as roadway width and curb heights.

Dorsey said Martam's bid of more than $888,000 exceeded the village's estimate of more than $760,000. One of the factors, he said, was a heavy reliance on subcontractors. He also cited design delays due to prolonged IDOT permit reviews over the past year-and-half, leading to higher construction costs.

"I realize it's a significant amount of money. I was kind of jumping when I saw the number," said Trustee Augie Filippone, who ultimately supported the plan citing public safety.