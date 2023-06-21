One injured in West Chicago house fire

One resident was transported to a hospital Tuesday evening following a fire that began in the kitchen of a West Chicago home.

Fire officials said they were called to the single-family, split-level home on the 3N600 block of Kenwood Avenue just before 7 p.m. by a resident reporting a fire had erupted in the kitchen.

Fire officials said that entry into the home and access to the fire in the kitchen was hampered by excessive clutter inside the home.

Smoke was visible when firefighters arrived and the fire eventually extended into the attic of the home.

It took firefighters nearly 25 minutes to bring the fire under control. Additionally, firefighters were on scene for nearly two hours checking for hot spots and clearing debris.

It's unknown if smoke detectors were operational inside the home.

Damage is estimated at roughly $30,000.

The home was deemed uninhabitable.