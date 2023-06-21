New multi-tenant retail concept pitched in Vernon Hills focuses on curbside pickup

Chicago-based AneVista Group is proposing a small, multi-tenant shopping center designed specifically for "daily needs" in Vernon Hills. A location near Mariano's informally was rejected by trustees but the company is considering other sites in town. Courtesy village of Vernon Hills

Vernon Hills officials support a new shopping center concept focused on curbside pickup as an alternative to drive-through and in-store purchases, but not in the spot being proposed.

AneVista Group of Chicago proposed grouping five to nine tenants in a small "daily needs" shopping center northeast of the Mariano's grocery at Milwaukee Avenue and Greggs Parkway in the Shoppes at Gregg's Landing commercial area.

Review of the concept underway in Hoffman Estates, Naperville, Glen Ellyn and Kildeer shrinks a typical retail location to enhance convenience for customers and reduce costs for retailers.

"In today's market more than ever before, these kind of stores can make sense," said David A. Schrieber, managing partner of AneVista.

The Vernon Hills proposal called for a 7,000-square-foot shopping center with 6,000 square feet of leasable space and the rest for shared restrooms and break area.

Specific tenants weren't divulged but the center likely would be "fairly food heavy" with fast casual-style as opposed to fast-food restaurants, Schrieber said Tuesday in a presentation to the village board.

AneVista are developers and investors who for the past several decades have been building and buying shopping centers, he added. Schreiber made the pitch during an informal work session to get a read.

"We know where customer demand is coming from and we know what drives retailer profitability. We know what they need," Schreiber said. "It's more a matter of whether this works for Vernon Hills."

AneVista is introducing the idea in the Chicago area with a Midwest and then national rollout planned, according to Schreiber. The program called CONE, an acronym for Convenience and Necessity, is described as a first-of-its kind format to address changing consumer shopping behavior and corresponding impact on retailers.

Schreiber said 50% to 85% of sales for retailers who would consider this option are generated by drive-through, curbside pickup, home delivery or catering. In AneVista's plan, customers order in advance or via an app from their vehicle but don't go inside.

"But you'll be able to pick up all those items in one parking space, at one center, at one time," he said.

Trustees agreed the idea had merit but had concerns including traffic, the building design and tenants cannibalizing other locations of the same business in town. A majority of trustees informally supported the concept but not at the proposed location.

Schreiber on Wednesday said he was disappointed with the finding but is considering other sites and would love to be in Vernon Hills.