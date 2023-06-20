court-appointed appeals lawyer for AJ Freund's mother wants off case
Updated 6/20/2023 12:14 PM
The court-appointed appeals lawyer for the mother of slain 5-year-old AJ Freund is asking to withdraw from the case because it lacks merit, according to recent court filings.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.