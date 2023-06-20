 

Colleagues rally around Lake in the Hills police officer recovering from brain surgery

  • Lake in the Hills police Officer AJ Gazda, right, with his wife, Carpentersville Officer Kara Burroughs. Gazda is recovering after undergoing surgery last month to partially remove a brain tumor.

    Lake in the Hills police Officer AJ Gazda, right, with his wife, Carpentersville Officer Kara Burroughs. Gazda is recovering after undergoing surgery last month to partially remove a brain tumor. Courtesy of the Lake in the Hills Police Department

  • The "Support Squad, It's Brain Surgery Not Rocket Science" is displayed on T-shirts that were made in support of Lake in the Hills police Officer AJ Gazda, who is recovering from surgery last month to partially remove a brain tumor.

    The "Support Squad, It's Brain Surgery Not Rocket Science" is displayed on T-shirts that were made in support of Lake in the Hills police Officer AJ Gazda, who is recovering from surgery last month to partially remove a brain tumor. Courtesy of the Lake in the Hills Police Department

 
By Steve Stein
Shaw Local News Network
Updated 6/20/2023 12:14 PM

A Lake in the Hills police officer is facing a long road to recovery after having a benign brain tumor partially removed last month.

