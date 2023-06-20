Colleagues rally around Lake in the Hills police officer recovering from brain surgery

Lake in the Hills police Officer AJ Gazda, right, with his wife, Carpentersville Officer Kara Burroughs. Gazda is recovering after undergoing surgery last month to partially remove a brain tumor. Courtesy of the Lake in the Hills Police Department

The "Support Squad, It's Brain Surgery Not Rocket Science" is displayed on T-shirts that were made in support of Lake in the Hills police Officer AJ Gazda, who is recovering from surgery last month to partially remove a brain tumor. Courtesy of the Lake in the Hills Police Department