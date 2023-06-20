 

Bloomingdale man killed in Geneva crash identified

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/20/2023 10:21 PM

A man killed in a Geneva motorcycle crash Saturday has been identified, officials said Tuesday.

John Jones, 70, of Bloomingdale died from multiple injuries due to a motorcycle crash, according to a news release from the Kane County coroner's office.

 

Geneva police say a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, driven by a 24-year-old Aurora man, was heading west on Route 38 and veered into the eastbound lanes, crashing head-on with Jones' 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle around 1:45 p.m. Saturday just east of Crissey Avenue. Jones, who had been wearing a helmet, was taken to Northwestern medicine Delnor Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:17 p.m.

The pickup truck driver and his three passengers were not injured, and neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be a factor, Geneva police said Saturday, but charges are anticipated.

• Daily Herald correspondent Isabella Grosso contributed to this report.

