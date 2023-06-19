Wisconsin masseuse charged with prostitution at Elburn spa

A Wisconsin woman working at an Elburn spa was charged with one count of prostitution last week.

The arrest was made June 13 at ViVi Spa, 108 Valley Drive, Unit D, after an undercover officer entered the business for a massage and received solicitation for an act of prostitution, Elburn police said Monday in a news release.

Xia Pingmei, 46, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was charged with one count of prostitution and released on bail, the release said.

Police also said the building also had multiple zoning code violations and the building has been closed until further notice.