Two people killed Sunday after rollover crash in Elburn

A man and a woman were killed after they were both ejected from an SUV during a rollover crash in Elburn early Sunday, according to a news release.

Police were called to a possible transformer or field fire in the area of North Main Street and Walker Drive at about 3 a.m., where they found a damaged ComEd power pole and a small fire in the grass below it, according to the release.

Officers identified damage on the wooden pole as being consistent with having been struck by a vehicle.

Officers began looking for a damaged vehicle and found a 2004 Honda Pilot SUV in an adjacent farm field. It appeared that the Honda was traveling south on Route 47 and rolled over several times after the initial crash, according to the release.

A woman, 29, and a man, 34, were found in different locations in the field between the crash site and the final location of the vehicle. It appeared that both were ejected from the vehicle and both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Elburn Police Chief Nicholas Sikora stated in an email that he could not confirm whether the man and woman were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

"We would suspect that neither was wearing a seat belt, but we will have to wait for the accident reconstruction team's final report to try and give us more answers," Sikora's email stated.

The Kane County coroner's office was not able to release identification of the two deceased Monday.

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team will complete the full crash investigation.

The Elburn & Countryside Fire Protection District, Kane County Office of Emergency Management and the Kane County Sheriff's Office provided additional assistance at the scene. South Elgin police provided a drone and pilot to check the field area for any additional injured, according to the release.