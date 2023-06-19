Roselle woman charged with animal cruelty; 12 dogs seized by county

A Roselle woman has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities said dogs in her care were suffering from heartworm, respiratory distress, worn-down teeth, bladder stones and infections.

Eyrina Bueno, 34, of the 25W400 block of Lake Street, faces 14 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and three misdemeanor counts of violation of owner's duties. Bueno was charged last month with one count of animal cruelty and three counts of violation of owner's duties regarding the welfare of a 5-year-old female American Bulldog named Climax, who died after suffering a burst mammary tumor.

A search warrant issued in the case involving the bulldog resulted in the additional charges against Bueno.

DuPage County Judge Jill Otte ruled last week that 12 surviving dogs must be forfeited to county authorities. The dogs have been in the custody of DuPage County Animal Services since being seized.

The bulldog's tumor burst on March 19. Prosecutors said Bueno did not bring Climax, who was unable to walk due to emaciation, to a veterinarian until 4 p.m. March 21.

The veterinarian advised Bueno that the most humane care for Climax would be euthanasia due to her suffering from the burst mammary tumor, multiple untreated tumors, starvation, malnutrition, severe muscle loss and severe arthritis, according to the DuPage state's attorney's office.

On May 25, authorities carried out a search warrant at Bueno's home. After the search, authorities seized one adult Doberman, four American Bulldog puppies and seven adult American Bulldogs, all of which were living in inhumane conditions, prosecutors said.

The adult dogs ranged in age from 2 to 9 years old while the puppies were approximately two months old. Some of the dogs had punctures in the face, moderate to severe hair loss, heartworm, worn-down teeth, respiratory distress, skin infections, bladder stones and bacterial infections, prosecutors said. Someone other than a medical professional had cropped the ears of at least one of the puppies, prosecutors said.

"While Climax succumbed to her condition, we are all grateful that the dozen dogs seized from Mrs. Bueno's possession are now at DuPage County Animal Care and Control and are receiving the medical attention they need and deserve," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement Monday.

Bueno is next due in court on July 19.