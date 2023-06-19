Passengers OK after plane crashes at DuPage Airport
Updated 6/19/2023 6:29 PM
An airplane crashed Monday afternoon at DuPage Airport after its landing gear collapsed, West Chicago Fire Protection District fire officials announced in a news release.
Three passengers were aboard the single-engine plane and sustained no injuries.
Around 12:40 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a plane from outside the West Chicago airport crashing on runway 2R, officials said. They passengers outside the aircraft when firefighters arrived. The aircraft was removed from the runway and DuPage Airport resumed normal operation, the news release said.
Officials said the accident is under investigation.
