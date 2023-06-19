Mount Prospect woman charged with assaulting officer, violating order of protection

Police said Juliana Macias was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in addition to two misdemeanors for violating an order of protection and obstructing a peace officer. She also received a citation for driving with expired registration and not having a valid license.

Macias was served an order of protection at 7 a.m. June 16 and was told by police she would be arrested upon violation, according to the news release.

Later that day, she returned to the area near the 600 block of Beau Court in Des Plaines in a car, violating that order, police said. An officer pulled over Macias in the 500 block of W. Algonquin Road and asked her to step out of her vehicle, but she refused, the release said.

Instead, Macias rolled up her driver's-side window, locked her doors and ignored the officer who continued to give her instructions, police said. She then called the Des Plaines fire department for an unknown medical issue and was taken to a local hospital, where she was placed under arrest.

There, Macias threw a pan at and also dumped liquid on an officer after her cellphones were confiscated, the news release said. The liquid entered the officer's eyes.

Macias was brought to the Des Plaines police station after being discharged, and then to the Cook County Courthouse for a bond hearing.