Manchester Road in Wheaton closed for sewer work

A portion of Manchester Road in Wheaton is closed due to a major sewer project.

The Wheaton Sanitary District is installing a new sewer main. It's the last key piece in a multiyear project to replace the sewer interceptor pipe that runs from the district's wastewater treatment plant off Shaffner Road to Community Park in Carol Stream.

In Wheaton, Manchester Road between Dorchester Avenue and Gables Boulevard is temporarily closed to traffic. Work is expected to last through the end of the week.

Drivers going west on Manchester have been diverted to Gables Boulevard to Childs Street to Woodlawn Street. Drivers heading east should use Dorchester Avenue to Childs Street to Gables Boulevard.