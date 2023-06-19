Harper College instructor, Algonquin resident named national music teacher of the year

Piano teacher Janice Larson Razaq teaches Gregory Elfers, 7, of Rolling Meadows, during a piano lesson at her office at Harper College in Palatine. Razaq was named 2023 Teacher of the Year by the Music Teachers National Association. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Algonquin resident Janice Larson Razaq has been named the 2023 Teacher of the Year by the Music Teachers National Association.

Razaq is the director of Keyboard Studies at Harper College in Palatine, where she has been teaching since the 1970s. She teaches individual and group piano lessons to anyone ages 6 to 80 at the college's Community Music Center.

"I want to teach whoever I come in contact with to love music," Razaq said. "I certainly don't have any ambitions to make them all into professional musicians. I just want them to be able to enjoy music and share it with their families and their communities."

Founded in 1876, the Music Teachers National Association is the oldest organization of its kind in the country. The nonprofit organization supports and helps music teachers grow professionally.

The Teacher of the Year award is "our most prestigious of the individual awards for a teacher," said Gary Ingle, the association's executive director and CEO.

Razaq has an extensive resume, from attending the Royal Academy of Music in London as a Fulbright recipient to working with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra.

"She was a very difficult person to beat because she has such a broad and impressive background as a teacher," Ingle said.

Razaq was nominated by the Illinois State Music Teachers Association, which awarded her Illinois Teacher of the Year in 2022. The national award was given to Razaq in March in Reno, Nevada, at the group's conference.

"It was quite an achievement because every state submits their own teacher of the year," Razaq said.

For future projects, Razaq has an ambition to create a bird-themed recital soon.

"I think probably this last award is a crowning achievement," Razaq said. "To be honored nationally was really special."