Elburn residents tell officials to upgrade existing parks before building new ones

Elburn residents have told village officials that they want improvements such as updated playground equipment, a band shell, fitness equipment, and more and longer walking and biking trails at local parks. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Elburn Village Administrator John Nevenhoven said the one thing village officials heard loud and clear from residents during the parks and recreation strategic planning process was to "take care of the parks that we have instead of building new ones."

The Parks Strategic Plan was developed by Northern Illinois University's Center for Governmental Studies using input from a number of focus groups from across the community, including business owners and residents, as well as a group of Kaneland Harter Middle School students from the Elburn area.

Residents told the village they wanted improvements such as updated playground equipment, including more that are appropriate for younger children and accessible for every child; a band shell; fitness equipment; and more and longer walking and biking trails, preferably connected to one another.

The village has taken the first steps toward fulfilling that request, with planned upgrades at Prairie Park, near the Town and Country Library at North and Third streets.

"It's one of our older parks, so we have decided to start there," Nevenhoven said.

The village hired Upland Design, a consulting group that will create the improvement plan for Prairie Park. Upland Design staff also will write the grant proposal to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for funding to assist with the upgrades. OSLAD (Open Space Land Acquisition and Development) grants provide a 50/50 match for the projects they approve.

During a recent open house gathering in Prairie Park's pavilion, residents, library staff and park commissioners viewed poster boards of park elements and amenities and were asked to identify their preferences in a survey.

Upland Design representative Ashley Johnson answered questions and explained the features of three groups of age-appropriate playground equipment, including one accessible in a wheelchair, and various types of fitness equipment.

Johnson said people also will be asked to identify their priorities among other amenities such as game tables, a fishing spot, a loop trail, a pingpong table and a Baggo game set.

Nevenhoven said there is an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/738GVSW for those who did not make it to the open house. The survey will be open until June 19.

He also said people can call him at Village Hall if they have questions.

Village President Jeff Walter said you don't have to be an Elburn resident to answer the survey.

"The more feedback, the better," he said.

Nevenhoven said that with the library so close to the park, there will be opportunities for the village and the library to work together.

Library director Emily Hoffman agreed.

"Our patrons love to go to the park, both before and after participating in programs here at the library," she said.

She said there may be opportunities for yoga classes outdoors, story walks (a combination of walking a path and reading a story) and outdoor opportunities to study science and the solar system.

Nevenhoven said the band shell will be used as a community public gathering space for movie nights, local bands, dance troupes and other events.

The loop trail will be built where the old one used to be, Nevenhoven added.

"The old one became overgrown," he said. "This one will be more durable. It'll be made out of asphalt or concrete."

Bill Ott, one of the residents who attended the open house, said he thought these were needed improvements for the village.

"I wish we could do more," he said. "The stage will be a nice touch for entertainment or other events."