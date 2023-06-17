Families enjoy the outdoors during Busse Woods fishing derby Saturday

Anglers of all ages lined the shoreline to try their luck during an Outdoor Day and Busse Lake Fishing Derby Saturday at Busse Woods Forest Preserve in Schaumburg.

Over a dozen species of fish, including Northern pike, pumpkinseed, walleye and bluegill, populate Busse Lake.

The event gave families a chance to enjoy the outdoors together.

"Busse Woods is one of my favorite places," said Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison, who grew up in Elk Grove Village. "As someone who is a huge advocate for expanding mental health resources, there are crucial mental health benefits for getting out in nature."

Two hundred people signed up for the fishing derby.

Prizes were given out for a variety of catches, including for biggest fish and smallest fish. Tree climbing, a professionally supervised activity during which participants climbed a medium-sized tree while tethered, were among the offerings at the event.