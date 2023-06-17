 

Families enjoy the outdoors during Busse Woods fishing derby Saturday

  • Dylan Hanson, 7, of Hoffman Estates holds up a fish he caught during the Busse Lake Fishing Derby Saturday in Schaumburg.

  • This fish, caught by Theo Mason, 7, of Elk Grove Village, is in the running for the smallest fish snagged during the Busse Lake Fishing Derby Saturday in Schaumburg.

  • Theodore Pfautz, 7, of Batavia waits patiently for a nibble on his line during the Busse Lake Fishing Derby Saturday in Schaumburg.

  • Schaumburg office buildings tower in the background as anglers try their luck during the Busse Lake Fishing Derby Saturday.

  • Piper Davis, 10, of Oak Lawn catches a fish during the Busse Lake Fishing Derby Saturday in Schaumburg.

  • As his sister Ella, 5, watches, Theo Mason, 7, of Elk Grove Village holds his fish momentarily before returning it to water during the Busse Lake Fishing Derby Saturday in Schaumburg.

Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 6/17/2023 3:59 PM

Anglers of all ages lined the shoreline to try their luck during an Outdoor Day and Busse Lake Fishing Derby Saturday at Busse Woods Forest Preserve in Schaumburg.

Over a dozen species of fish, including Northern pike, pumpkinseed, walleye and bluegill, populate Busse Lake.

 

The event gave families a chance to enjoy the outdoors together.

"Busse Woods is one of my favorite places," said Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison, who grew up in Elk Grove Village. "As someone who is a huge advocate for expanding mental health resources, there are crucial mental health benefits for getting out in nature."

Two hundred people signed up for the fishing derby.

Prizes were given out for a variety of catches, including for biggest fish and smallest fish. Tree climbing, a professionally supervised activity during which participants climbed a medium-sized tree while tethered, were among the offerings at the event.

