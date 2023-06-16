Police video shows man with knife moving toward Fox Lake officer before being fatally shot

Fox Lake police have released video of the events leading to Israel Contreras-Madagan's fatal shooting by officers last month. Courtesy of Fox Lake police

Recently released body-worn camera footage shows a man armed with a knife move toward a Fox Lake police officer before being fatally shot late last month.

The video depicts the final, violent minutes of Wauconda resident Israel Contreras-Madagan's life, including lifesaving efforts by emergency personnel that proved unsuccessful.

A link to the roughly 3-minute video was posted Thursday on the village's website.

"We are committed to transparency," Police Chief Jimmy Lee said.

Contreras-Madagan, 47, was shot to death about 11 p.m. May 28 in a residence on the 0-100 block of Howard Avenue.

Two Fox Lake officers had gone there after Contreras-Madagan damaged a different man's vehicle and threw a golf club at him, police said. Contreras-Madagan was upset about a woman visiting the other man, police have said.

The video released Thursday shows the officers speaking with Contreras-Madagan. After he pulls a folding knife from his pant pocket, officers order him to drop the knife, but he refuses and instead moves toward one of them.

Both then shoot at him.

Contreras-Madagan and the woman involved in the dispute, who was nearby, were shot. She survived.

The woman who was shot isn't depicted in the video released by police.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force and the state's attorney's office are investigating the shooting.

The officers involved have been restricted to administrative duty as the investigation continues, Lee said.