Judge: Chicago officer not guilty in case of kneeling on teen's back in Park Ridge

A Cook County judge ruled Friday that Chicago police Sgt. Michael Vitellaro is not guilty after being charged in a case that left a teen pinned to the ground.

Video of the incident shows Vitellaro, who was off-duty at the time, with his knee on top of a 14-year-old in Park Ridge. Vitellaro has since been stripped of his police powers and is on leave from the Chicago Police Department.

Vitellaro contends he was using proper technique to take down a suspect in the theft of a bicycle. The bike in question belonged to Vitellaro's son.

Vitellaro was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct.

Vitellaro's son testified he left his bike unlocked at the library and later spotted his bike near a Starbucks, and he witnessed his father detain the teen, who touched his bike at the Starbucks.

The teen who was pinned and some of the teens present that day have testified in this trial that the teen only touched the bike, and Vitellaro never identified himself as a police officer before or while putting his knee on the teen's back on the ground.

But Judge Paul Pavlus said Friday most of their testimony was not credible, as it was influenced by outside forces.

Another teenager who testified admitted riding the bike in question from the library to the Starbucks, and apologized for moving it.

Prosecutors argued the incident didn't need to happen, and that Vitellaro was acting out of rage, not reason.

The attorney for Vitellaro argued this was a case of an off-duty officer trying to recover stolen property.

As the 14-year-old's family and attorneys left the courtroom Friday, they expressed their disappointment.

"It was appalling to hear this judge create a story in order to justify the end," attorney Tony Romanucci said.

In court, Pavlus described video of the incident as "horrible. As a parent I would be outraged, but it doesn't come close to describing what happened."

The judge added, "at no time did I see an out-of-control, enraged individual."

James McKay, Vitellaro's attorney, praised the judge's decision.

"This was the right thing based on what happened in court, and nothing happened outside the courtroom," McKay said. "Memory, manner while testifying, there are so many factors that the judge or a jury could consider when trying to decide the believability of a witness."

Those supporting the teen saw the testimony and the judge's characterization very differently.

"We heard today was character assassination of a straight-A student, honor roll, in athletics at his school," said Javier Rodriguez, an attorney for the teen.