Schaumburg man dies 2 weeks after being hit by car while cycling in Hoffman Estates
Updated 6/15/2023 10:08 AM
A 56-year-old Schaumburg man who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle nearly two weeks ago in Hoffman Estates has died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The Cook County medical examiner's office reported Valentin Morales was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon at Advocate Lutheran General Medical Center in Park Ridge.
Hoffman Estates police said Morales was riding his bicycle across the westbound lanes of Golf Road, just east of Gannon Drive, at 10 p.m. June 1, when he was struck by a vehicle and sustained critical injuries.
The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. It's unknown if any citations were issued.
