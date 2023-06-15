Police: Man called 911 to report he killed ex-wife in Geneva, then shot himself

A Hinsdale man murdered his former wife in a Geneva home Wednesday and then shot himself in the residence's driveway, police said. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Police and other first responders on a home in Geneva on Wednesday evening after authorities say a Hinsdale man fatally shot his former wife and then turned the gun on himself. Brenda Schory/Shaw Local News Network

A Hinsdale man called 911 to report he had murdered his wife late Wednesday afternoon in Geneva before turning his gun on himself, authorities said Tuesday.

Chad Dockery, 49, fatally shot Amanda R. Dockery, 48, in a home, made the call and then waited in a vehicle parked at the end of driveway for first responders to arrive, police said. When a police officer got to the home, Dockery shot himself, police said.

Amanda suffered two gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva at 6:06 p.m., authorities said. Chad was pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:30 p.m.

Nobody else was in the home and no other injuries were reported, police said.

According to court records, Amanda Dockery filed for divorce in 2019, and it was granted in 2020. On June 9, Chad Dockery was found in civil indirect contempt of court regarding nonpayment of child support, records show.