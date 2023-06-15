Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash with tractor-trailer in Palatine

A 50-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a tractor-trailer early today on Northwest Highway in Palatine.

Palatine police said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on the 200 block of North Northwest Highway. The tractor-trailer was pulling out of a private driveway to head south when the motorcyclist collided with the trailer portion, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until family is notified.

Northwest Highway was closed between Lincoln Street and Hicks Road until about 7:30 a.m. as investigators from a special crash reconstruction team worked the scene.

No citations have been issued.