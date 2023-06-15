'Fifty-seven years of a dream': Longtime Naperville Municipal Band director stepping down

Naperville Municipal Band Director Ron Keller last week addressed the city council to announce his retirement and his future role as director emeritus. Courtesy of the city of Naperville

After serving 57 years as director of the Naperville Municipal Band, Ron Keller is stepping aside into a role as director emeritus. Daily Herald file photo

It's not easy picturing the Naperville Municipal Band without Ron Keller leading the way.

While Keller isn't completely stepping away, he is retiring at the end of this season after serving 57 years as the group's director. Going forward he will be director emeritus, assisting the board of directors and occasionally conducting.

Keller, 84, was honored at last week's Naperville City Council meeting. The lifelong Naperville resident expressed gratitude for being able to follow his dreams.

"When I was 5 years old, I wanted to play the tuba, and I got to do it," he said. "When I was in eighth grade, I wanted to become a band director, and I got to do it. When I was a junior in college, I decided that someday I wanted to lead the Naperville Band, and I got to do that.

"It's been a great career, and I never worked a day in my life. Because I followed my loves and stayed with it," he said.

Keller's great-grandfather directed the Naperville Municipal Band in the 1870s and 1880s, and both his parents played with the band. His wife, Vicki, and his daughters, Katie and Diana, also have been band members.

Keller's first appearance with the Naperville Municipal Band came in 1951. He was named director in 1966 after the untimely death of his mentor, Elmer Koerner.

Through the years, Keller conducted the band in countless parades and Thursday performances at the Central Park band shell. A retired teacher, Keller also was the coordinator of music for 18 years in Naperville Unit District 203.

At last week's city council meeting, Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli thanked Keller for his dedication to the community.

"Ron, you are part of what makes this place Naperville, and such a special community," Wehrli said.

Under Keller's leadership, the Naperville Municipal Band garnered numerous honors, including the prestigious Sudler Silver Scroll Award from the John Philip Sousa Foundation. The band has performed throughout the country.

Keller said the new band director will be Emily Binder, the group's assistant conductor and a longtime music instructor at Neuqua Valley High School.

The band's Aug. 10 performance will be dedicated to celebrating Keller's legendary career.

"This has been 57 years of a dream," Keller said.