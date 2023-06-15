BoDeans to headline middle day of Schaumburg's Septemberfest Sept. 3

Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller will open for BoDeans at Schaumburg's Septemberfest on Sunday, Sept. 3. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

BoDeans will headline the main stage acts at Schaumburg's Septemberfest on Sunday, Sept. 3. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

BoDeans and Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller will be the main stage musical acts for the middle day of Schaumburg's Septemberfest on Sunday, Sept. 3.

The main stage acts for both Saturday, Sept. 2 and Monday, Sept. 4 will be announced in the coming weeks, village officials said Thursday.

BoDeans -- led by original frontman Kurt Neumann -- will headline the main stage at 8:30 p.m. The band's hits include "Good Things" and "Closer to Free." Their most recent album, "4 The Last Time," was released last year and they are included in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's permanent Midwest Artists exhibit.

Opening for BoDeans are Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller at 7 p.m. The pair will play Rusted Root favorites along with new material.

Staring out the evening at 5 p.m., Woogie will play alternative rock hits from the '90s to today, including songs by Blink-182, Weezer, Pearl Jam and others.

The night's performances will be followed by a 15-minute fireworks display.

Running throughout Labor Day weekend, Septemberfest will be held on the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds at 101 Schaumburg Court in Schaumburg.

Though all entertainment acts are free, weekend VIP tickets will be available for purchase from July 17 to 31 at $65 per person.

VIP ticketholders will be provided a chair immediately in front of the main stage, come-and-go privileges to enjoy the festival, access to a climate-controlled restroom, and VIP access to the bar at the main stage.

Individual VIP tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 1 for $25 per person if maximum capacity hasn't yet been reached.

Other features of the fest include approximately 20 carnival rides, three stages of entertainment, a craft beer and wine tent with up to eight vendors, an arts and crafts show, Bingo, Not-for-Profit Day, free pony rides on Saturday, and a morning parade on Labor Day.

For more information, visit septemberfest.org or contact Roxane Benvenuti at (847) 923-3605.