New U.S. citizens to be recognized June 20 in Elgin

Nearly 100 individuals who became new U.S. citizens in the last year will be recognized at The Centre of Elgin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.

This will be the 23rd annual program to recognize new U.S. citizens for the Elgin community. Elgin City Council members and other elected officials will present certificates to the new citizens in honor of their accomplishments.

Annie Jarvis, an immigrant from Mexico, will be the keynote speaker to share about her personal experience becoming a new U.S. citizen. Jarvis serves on the volunteer planning group for the event and works as an Immigration Services Instructor at the YWCA Elgin.

This year, new citizen honorees are from Mexico, El Salvador, Ecuador, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Columbia, Thailand and Laos.

"The journey to become a naturalized U.S. citizen can be a long one," says Veian D'Abreu, Immigration Services Coordinator for Centro de Información, a non-profit organization based in Elgin serving the immigrant population. "All of these new citizens have been dedicated to this process financially and by learning about the United States government. We are excited to help them celebrate."

"This event is traditionally held close to the Fourth of July holiday, a day when we celebrate our nation's birth and the freedoms that we have thanks to the authors of the U.S. Constitution, all who have served in the US military and many others," says Jerry Turquist, a community volunteer for this event for over 25 years. "This is a celebration worthy for the whole community, to welcome new citizens and also to reflect on the value of citizenship and its responsibilities."

The New Citizen Recognition Ceremony is coordinated by a group of community volunteers which includes representatives from Elgin Community College, Gail Borden Public Library, The Literacy Connection, Elgin History Museum, Centro de Información, Chinese Mutual Aid Association, YWCA Elgin and the City of Elgin.

A reception with cake and music will follow the recognition ceremony. The event is free and open to the public.